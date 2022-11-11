English
    TVS Srichakra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 833.50 crore, up 21.23% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 833.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.23% from Rs. 687.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.22 crore in September 2022 up 51.01% from Rs. 25.31 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.20 crore in September 2022 up 31.62% from Rs. 63.97 crore in September 2021.

    TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 49.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.05 in September 2021.

    TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,794.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.80% returns over the last 6 months and 16.76% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Srichakra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations833.50737.36687.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations833.50737.36687.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials522.19450.29422.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.350.710.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.561.70-30.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.9076.4778.67
    Depreciation22.6321.8322.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.91177.08153.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.089.2841.00
    Other Income1.491.890.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5711.1741.71
    Interest9.329.037.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.252.1433.99
    Exceptional Items-0.43-5.06--
    P/L Before Tax51.82-2.9233.99
    Tax13.63-0.698.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.19-2.2325.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.19-2.2325.27
    Minority Interest0.030.040.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.22-2.1925.31
    Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.90-2.8633.05
    Diluted EPS49.90-2.8633.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS49.90-2.8633.05
    Diluted EPS49.90-2.8633.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am