English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TVS Srichakra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 682.85 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 682.85 crore in March 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 666.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2023 up 178.93% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in March 2023 up 53.29% from Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2022.

    TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 29.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.48 in March 2022.

    TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,991.60 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 74.96% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Srichakra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations682.85731.26666.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations682.85731.26666.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials369.63447.01423.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.011.110.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.58-21.64-9.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.2382.3471.30
    Depreciation23.3423.7416.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses165.13162.60144.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9336.1018.05
    Other Income5.600.195.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5336.2923.17
    Interest10.8610.429.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6725.8714.11
    Exceptional Items-----2.77
    P/L Before Tax26.6725.8711.34
    Tax4.356.333.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3219.547.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3219.547.97
    Minority Interest0.050.030.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.3719.578.02
    Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.2225.5510.48
    Diluted EPS29.2225.5510.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.2225.5510.48
    Diluted EPS29.2225.5510.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TVS Srichakra #tyres
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am