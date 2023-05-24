TVS Srichakra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 682.85 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 682.85 crore in March 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 666.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2023 up 178.93% from Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.87 crore in March 2023 up 53.29% from Rs. 39.71 crore in March 2022.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 29.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.48 in March 2022.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 2,991.60 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and 74.96% over the last 12 months.