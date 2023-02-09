English
    TVS Srichakra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore, up 8.06% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TVS Srichakra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 676.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.57 crore in December 2022 up 117.44% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 40.44 crore in December 2021.

    TVS Srichakra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations731.26833.50676.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations731.26833.50676.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials447.01522.19437.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.111.351.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.64-19.56-24.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.3482.9077.69
    Depreciation23.7422.6320.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses162.60163.91144.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1060.0820.10
    Other Income0.191.490.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2961.5720.17
    Interest10.429.327.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.8752.2512.19
    Exceptional Items---0.43--
    P/L Before Tax25.8751.8212.19
    Tax6.3313.633.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.5438.199.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.5438.199.00
    Minority Interest0.030.03--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.5738.229.00
    Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.5549.9011.79
    Diluted EPS25.5549.9011.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.5549.9011.79
    Diluted EPS25.5549.9011.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
