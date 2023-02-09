TVS Srichakra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore, up 8.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 731.26 crore in December 2022 up 8.06% from Rs. 676.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.57 crore in December 2022 up 117.44% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.03 crore in December 2022 up 48.44% from Rs. 40.44 crore in December 2021.

TVS Srichakra EPS has increased to Rs. 25.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.79 in December 2021.

TVS Srichakra shares closed at 3,285.35 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.84% returns over the last 6 months and 60.21% over the last 12 months.