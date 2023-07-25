TVS Motor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,217.91 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,217.91 crore in June 2023 up 20.12% from Rs. 6,008.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 467.67 crore in June 2023 up 45.9% from Rs. 320.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 821.31 crore in June 2023 up 32.11% from Rs. 621.67 crore in June 2022.

TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.75 in June 2022.

TVS Motor shares closed at 1,307.10 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.77% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.