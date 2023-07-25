English
    TVS Motor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,217.91 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Motor Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,217.91 crore in June 2023 up 20.12% from Rs. 6,008.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 467.67 crore in June 2023 up 45.9% from Rs. 320.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 821.31 crore in June 2023 up 32.11% from Rs. 621.67 crore in June 2022.

    TVS Motor EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.75 in June 2022.

    TVS Motor shares closed at 1,307.10 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.77% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.

    TVS Motor Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,217.916,604.786,008.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,217.916,604.786,008.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,380.804,840.414,457.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods97.76100.0184.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-96.7539.2431.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost378.86337.72320.93
    Depreciation163.55167.36152.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses693.49607.64515.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax600.20512.40447.42
    Other Income57.5670.5022.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax657.76582.90469.63
    Interest47.4036.2837.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax610.36546.62432.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax610.36546.62432.06
    Tax142.69136.35111.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities467.67410.27320.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period467.67410.27320.54
    Equity Share Capital47.5147.5147.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.848.646.75
    Diluted EPS9.848.646.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.848.646.75
    Diluted EPS9.848.646.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 25, 2023

