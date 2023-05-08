TVS Electronics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.24 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.24 crore in March 2023 down 3.6% from Rs. 88.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 66.37% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 63.23% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2022.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 369.15 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.58% returns over the last 6 months and 61.84% over the last 12 months.