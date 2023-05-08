English
    TVS Electronics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.24 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.24 crore in March 2023 down 3.6% from Rs. 88.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 66.37% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2023 down 63.23% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022.

    TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2022.

    TVS Electronics shares closed at 369.15 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.58% returns over the last 6 months and 61.84% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.2488.6188.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.2488.6188.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.9027.0027.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.9319.2310.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.70-1.335.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7512.8411.04
    Depreciation0.732.401.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.2026.6525.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.431.825.88
    Other Income-0.13-0.290.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.301.536.32
    Interest0.170.160.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.131.375.97
    Exceptional Items----0.49
    P/L Before Tax2.131.376.46
    Tax0.62-0.021.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.511.394.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.511.394.49
    Equity Share Capital18.6518.6518.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.742.41
    Diluted EPS0.810.742.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.742.41
    Diluted EPS0.810.742.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

