TVS Electronics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.42 crore, up 22.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.42 crore in March 2022 up 22.19% from Rs. 72.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2022 down 23.25% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022 up 4.17% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2021.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2021.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 210.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.04% returns over the last 6 months and 57.61% over the last 12 months.