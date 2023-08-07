TVS Electronics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore in June 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 86.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 91.58% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 56.92% from Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2022.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in June 2022.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 383.85 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.44% returns over the last 6 months and 77.59% over the last 12 months.