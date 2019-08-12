TVS Electronics Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.08 crore, down 96.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.08 crore in June 2019 down 96.8% from Rs. 1,937.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2019 down 57.27% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2019 down 31.03% from Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2018.

TVS Electronics EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2018.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 132.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.83% returns over the last 6 months and -64.17% over the last 12 months.