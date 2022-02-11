Tuni Textile Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore, up 466.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.38 crore in December 2021 up 466.92% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 87.48% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021 down 30% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020.

Tuni Textile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Tuni Textile shares closed at 3.65 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)