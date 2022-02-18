Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.76 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tulsyan NEC are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.76 crore in December 2021 up 4.36% from Rs. 152.13 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021 up 53.79% from Rs. 47.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021 down 347.68% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2020.
|Tulsyan NEC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.76
|189.74
|152.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.76
|189.74
|152.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|131.44
|150.00
|118.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|2.42
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.93
|13.41
|-6.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.42
|7.75
|7.81
|Depreciation
|6.02
|5.87
|6.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.38
|26.52
|26.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.43
|-16.22
|-0.54
|Other Income
|0.02
|4.53
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.41
|-11.69
|-0.53
|Interest
|1.02
|1.07
|46.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.44
|-12.76
|-47.19
|Exceptional Items
|-0.37
|169.86
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.81
|157.10
|-47.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.81
|157.10
|-47.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.81
|157.10
|-47.19
|Equity Share Capital
|14.71
|14.71
|14.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.82
|106.77
|-32.07
|Diluted EPS
|-14.82
|106.77
|-32.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.82
|106.77
|-32.07
|Diluted EPS
|-14.82
|106.77
|-32.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
