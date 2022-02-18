Tulsyan NEC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.76 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.76 crore in December 2021 up 4.36% from Rs. 152.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.81 crore in December 2021 up 53.79% from Rs. 47.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2021 down 347.68% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2020.

Tulsyan NEC shares closed at 24.00 on October 22, 2014 (NSE)