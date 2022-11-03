TT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 65.52% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 117.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2022 down 310.93% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 104.24% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2021.
TT shares closed at 99.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.
|TT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.56
|56.02
|117.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.56
|56.02
|117.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.21
|39.08
|83.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.11
|-3.33
|-7.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.38
|3.00
|4.87
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.61
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.69
|11.95
|23.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|4.70
|12.00
|Other Income
|1.06
|0.13
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|4.83
|12.30
|Interest
|4.10
|4.29
|7.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.33
|0.54
|5.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.33
|0.54
|5.21
|Tax
|5.66
|-0.10
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.98
|0.64
|5.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.98
|0.64
|5.21
|Equity Share Capital
|21.50
|21.50
|21.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.11
|0.30
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-5.11
|0.30
|2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.11
|0.30
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-5.11
|0.30
|2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited