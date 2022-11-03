English
    TT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 65.52% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 117.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2022 down 310.93% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 104.24% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2021.

    TT shares closed at 99.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.

    TT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.5656.02117.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.5656.02117.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.2139.0883.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.11-3.33-7.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.383.004.87
    Depreciation0.670.610.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6911.9523.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.294.7012.00
    Other Income1.060.130.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.234.8312.30
    Interest4.104.297.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.330.545.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.330.545.21
    Tax5.66-0.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.980.645.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.980.645.21
    Equity Share Capital21.5021.5021.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.110.302.42
    Diluted EPS-5.110.302.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.110.302.42
    Diluted EPS-5.110.302.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear #TT
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm