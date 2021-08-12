Trigyn Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.48 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.48 crore in June 2021 up 11.82% from Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021 down 387.07% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 90.09% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2020.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 132.15 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.70% returns over the last 6 months and 243.69% over the last 12 months.