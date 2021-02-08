MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tribhovandas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 623.28 crore, down 3.3% Y-o-Y

February 08, 2021 / 11:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

Net Sales at Rs 623.28 crore in December 2020 down 3.3% from Rs. 644.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2020 up 181.22% from Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2020 up 69.26% from Rs. 41.45 crore in December 2019.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2019.

Close

Tribhovandas shares closed at 75.30 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.22% returns over the last 6 months and 93.82% over the last 12 months.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations623.23273.17644.56
Other Operating Income0.05----
Total Income From Operations623.28273.17644.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials390.00106.83484.96
Purchase of Traded Goods3.0131.5375.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks113.7072.27-34.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost16.0710.6619.97
Depreciation6.657.277.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.4810.9858.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.3733.6332.16
Other Income2.142.651.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.5136.2833.54
Interest10.9214.1813.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.5922.1020.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax52.5922.1020.19
Tax13.107.946.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.4914.1614.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.4914.1614.04
Equity Share Capital66.7366.7366.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.922.122.10
Diluted EPS5.922.122.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.922.122.10
Diluted EPS5.922.122.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tribhovandas #Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
first published: Feb 8, 2021 11:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.