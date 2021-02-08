Tribhovandas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 623.28 crore, down 3.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 623.28 crore in December 2020 down 3.3% from Rs. 644.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2020 up 181.22% from Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2020 up 69.26% from Rs. 41.45 crore in December 2019.

Tribhovandas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2019.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 75.30 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.22% returns over the last 6 months and 93.82% over the last 12 months.