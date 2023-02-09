English
    Tribhovandas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore, up 6.47% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri are:

    Net Sales at Rs 812.18 crore in December 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 762.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.55 crore in December 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 19.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.96 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 40.68 crore in December 2021.

    Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations812.18536.79762.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations812.18536.79762.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials458.12328.55491.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods234.85164.83202.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.22-28.52-30.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7617.2419.36
    Depreciation6.276.245.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.1131.8741.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8716.5933.51
    Other Income0.821.031.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6917.6234.99
    Interest11.4210.109.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.277.5225.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.277.5225.34
    Tax6.722.056.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.555.4719.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.555.4719.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.555.4719.02
    Equity Share Capital66.7366.7366.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.080.822.85
    Diluted EPS3.080.822.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.080.822.85
    Diluted EPS3.080.822.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited