English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tree House Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 70.68% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 98.78% from Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2021.

    Tree House Education and Accessories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.411.361.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.411.361.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.370.33
    Depreciation0.3437.840.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.521.4616.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.84-38.31-16.30
    Other Income0.310.250.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-38.06-16.04
    Interest4.630.781.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.16-38.84-17.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.16-38.84-17.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.16-38.84-17.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.16-38.84-17.60
    Equity Share Capital42.3142.3142.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-9.18-4.16
    Diluted EPS-1.22-9.18-4.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-9.18-4.16
    Diluted EPS-1.22-9.18-4.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited