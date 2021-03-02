Transwarranty Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 12.94% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020 up 41.54% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Transwarranty shares closed at 2.41 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)