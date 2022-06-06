Transwarranty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, down 9.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in March 2022 down 9.73% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 80.87% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022 up 143.64% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.90 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)