Trans & Electr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore in March 2023 up 27.83% from Rs. 339.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2023 up 588.55% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.69 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.