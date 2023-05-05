Trans & Electr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore in March 2023 up 27.83% from Rs. 339.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2023 up 588.55% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.69 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|433.75
|328.29
|339.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|433.75
|328.29
|339.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|285.62
|296.12
|286.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.21
|10.90
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.80
|-63.30
|-8.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.16
|11.12
|8.15
|Depreciation
|6.94
|9.34
|3.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.91
|42.01
|38.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.11
|22.10
|11.41
|Other Income
|0.64
|4.09
|4.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.75
|26.19
|15.61
|Interest
|11.99
|12.34
|13.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.76
|13.85
|2.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.76
|13.85
|2.25
|Tax
|5.16
|-0.27
|1.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.60
|14.12
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.60
|14.12
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|-0.58
|-0.32
|0.94
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.02
|13.80
|1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|1.04
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|1.04
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|1.04
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|1.04
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited