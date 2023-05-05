English
    Trans & Electr Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

    Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore in March 2023 up 27.83% from Rs. 339.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2023 up 588.55% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.69 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022.

    Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations433.75328.29339.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations433.75328.29339.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials285.62296.12286.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.2110.90--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.80-63.30-8.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1611.128.15
    Depreciation6.949.343.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9142.0138.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1122.1011.41
    Other Income0.644.094.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7526.1915.61
    Interest11.9912.3413.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7613.852.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7613.852.25
    Tax5.16-0.271.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6014.120.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6014.120.37
    Minority Interest-0.58-0.320.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.0213.801.31
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.040.10
    Diluted EPS0.681.040.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.040.10
    Diluted EPS0.681.040.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 01:11 pm