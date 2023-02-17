TPI India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.45 6.47 5.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.45 6.47 5.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.95 4.22 3.39 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.19 0.41 -0.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.31 0.27 0.28 Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.28 1.26 1.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.24 0.23 Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.25 0.30 Interest 0.17 0.17 0.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 0.07 0.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.14 0.07 0.13 Tax -- -- 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 0.07 0.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 0.07 0.09 Equity Share Capital 4.30 4.30 4.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.02 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.03 0.02 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.02 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.03 0.02 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited