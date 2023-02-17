English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TPI India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:Net Sales at Rs 4.45 crore in December 2022 down 12.78% from Rs. 5.10 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 254.36% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 78.05% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
    TPI India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.456.475.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.456.475.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.954.223.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.190.41-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.270.28
    Depreciation0.060.060.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.281.261.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.240.23
    Other Income0.000.000.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.250.30
    Interest0.170.170.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.070.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.070.13
    Tax----0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.070.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.070.09
    Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.020.02
    Diluted EPS-0.030.020.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.020.02
    Diluted EPS-0.030.020.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #TPI India
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm