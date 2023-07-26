TML - D Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,832.57 crore, up 6.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,832.57 crore in June 2023 up 6.44% from Rs. 14,874.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.04 crore in June 2023 up 64.62% from Rs. 181.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,577.41 crore in June 2023 up 93.9% from Rs. 813.53 crore in June 2022.

TML - D shares closed at 374.40 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.77% returns over the last 6 months and 67.93% over the last 12 months.