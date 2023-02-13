English
    Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 58.8% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 58.8% from Rs. 482.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in December 2022 up 2112.64% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.80 crore in December 2022 up 109.45% from Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2021.

    Titagarh Wagons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations766.40607.12482.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations766.40607.12482.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials581.37467.73314.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.065.32-10.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1713.0356.79
    Depreciation5.425.318.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.1565.9883.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2349.7529.67
    Other Income11.1616.221.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3865.9731.33
    Interest23.0419.9022.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.3446.078.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.3446.078.89
    Tax15.4211.787.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.9234.281.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--12.37--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.9246.651.47
    Minority Interest--3.22--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-7.37-1.66--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.5548.211.47
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.724.030.12
    Diluted EPS2.724.030.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.724.030.12
    Diluted EPS2.724.030.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited