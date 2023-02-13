Titagarh Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore, up 58.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.40 crore in December 2022 up 58.8% from Rs. 482.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.55 crore in December 2022 up 2112.64% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.80 crore in December 2022 up 109.45% from Rs. 40.01 crore in December 2021.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 213.65 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.35% returns over the last 6 months and 99.30% over the last 12 months.