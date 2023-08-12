English
    Timken Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 717.58 crore, up 2.63% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timken India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 717.58 crore in June 2023 up 2.63% from Rs. 699.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.14 crore in June 2023 down 23.68% from Rs. 118.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.07 crore in June 2023 down 20.38% from Rs. 182.20 crore in June 2022.

    Timken EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.70 in June 2022.

    Timken shares closed at 3,368.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.

    Timken India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations717.58802.52699.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations717.58802.52699.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials243.99241.73224.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods204.85178.33166.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.0473.67-12.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.9239.1939.70
    Depreciation21.3321.3121.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.12116.70109.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.40131.59149.80
    Other Income9.356.6810.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.74138.27160.40
    Interest0.931.370.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.81136.90160.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.81136.90160.00
    Tax32.6832.3841.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.14104.51118.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.14104.51118.10
    Equity Share Capital75.2275.2275.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9813.8915.70
    Diluted EPS11.9813.8915.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9813.8915.70
    Diluted EPS11.9813.8915.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

