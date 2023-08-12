Timken Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 717.58 crore, up 2.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 717.58 crore in June 2023 up 2.63% from Rs. 699.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.14 crore in June 2023 down 23.68% from Rs. 118.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.07 crore in June 2023 down 20.38% from Rs. 182.20 crore in June 2022.

Timken EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.70 in June 2022.

Timken shares closed at 3,368.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.29% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.