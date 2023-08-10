Thomas Cook Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,898.98 crore, up 94.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,898.98 crore in June 2023 up 94.53% from Rs. 976.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.90 crore in June 2023 up 1341.27% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.86 crore in June 2023 up 214.66% from Rs. 49.85 crore in June 2022.

Thomas Cook EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 101.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.36% over the last 12 months.