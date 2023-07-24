English
    Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 468.34 crore, down 2.77% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 468.34 crore in June 2023 down 2.77% from Rs. 481.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2023 down 47.88% from Rs. 38.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.64 crore in June 2023 down 24.38% from Rs. 64.32 crore in June 2022.

    Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2022.

    Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 189.20 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.28% over the last 12 months.

    Thirumalai Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations468.34419.31481.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations468.34419.31481.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials359.26243.53331.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.470.890.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.2024.540.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6413.6713.41
    Depreciation8.588.216.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.05107.9076.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5420.5752.19
    Other Income7.5223.315.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.0643.8857.45
    Interest12.9011.545.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.1632.3452.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.1632.3452.10
    Tax6.885.3513.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.2826.9938.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.2826.9938.91
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.982.643.80
    Diluted EPS1.982.643.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.982.643.80
    Diluted EPS1.982.643.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thirumalai Chem #Thirumalai Chemicals
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

