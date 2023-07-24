Thirumalai Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 468.34 crore, down 2.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 468.34 crore in June 2023 down 2.77% from Rs. 481.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2023 down 47.88% from Rs. 38.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.64 crore in June 2023 down 24.38% from Rs. 64.32 crore in June 2022.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2022.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 189.20 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.28% over the last 12 months.