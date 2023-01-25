English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thirumalai Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.39 crore, up 18.91% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 454.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.91% from Rs. 382.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 39.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.97 crore in December 2022 down 35.02% from Rs. 64.59 crore in December 2021.

    Thirumalai Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.39491.89382.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations454.39491.89382.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials348.97353.18248.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.810.730.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.88-4.541.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0316.1714.14
    Depreciation7.687.277.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.0973.7655.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6945.3253.15
    Other Income7.608.993.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2954.3156.99
    Interest10.616.124.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.6848.1952.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.6848.1952.88
    Tax6.0812.1613.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.6036.0339.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.6036.0339.47
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.723.523.85
    Diluted EPS1.723.523.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.723.523.85
    Diluted EPS1.723.523.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited