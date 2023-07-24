English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.66 crore, down 15.84% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 522.66 crore in June 2023 down 15.84% from Rs. 621.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2023 down 82.26% from Rs. 60.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.33 crore in June 2023 down 57.56% from Rs. 99.74 crore in June 2022.

    Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2022.

    Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 189.20 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.28% over the last 12 months.

    Thirumalai Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations522.66430.93621.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations522.66430.93621.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials409.04285.49409.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.470.690.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.0733.4511.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.5320.3018.91
    Depreciation15.5015.9712.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.9191.7184.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.28-16.6883.92
    Other Income4.5511.163.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.83-5.5287.12
    Interest9.987.286.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.85-12.8081.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.85-12.8081.07
    Tax6.200.0421.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.65-12.8460.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.65-12.8460.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.65-12.8460.05
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.04-1.255.86
    Diluted EPS1.04-1.255.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.04-1.255.86
    Diluted EPS1.04-1.255.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thirumalai Chem #Thirumalai Chemicals
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!