Thirumalai Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.66 crore, down 15.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.66 crore in June 2023 down 15.84% from Rs. 621.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2023 down 82.26% from Rs. 60.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.33 crore in June 2023 down 57.56% from Rs. 99.74 crore in June 2022.

Thirumalai Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2022.

Thirumalai Chem shares closed at 189.20 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.28% over the last 12 months.