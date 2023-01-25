English
    Thirumalai Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.21 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thirumalai Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 508.21 crore in December 2022 down 6.09% from Rs. 541.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.30 crore in December 2022 down 89% from Rs. 75.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in December 2022 down 66.96% from Rs. 119.11 crore in December 2021.

    Thirumalai Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations508.21572.05541.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations508.21572.05541.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials412.26408.51326.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.810.730.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.87-6.19-1.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1321.3819.34
    Depreciation13.8113.2813.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.0586.9980.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0247.35102.05
    Other Income10.526.173.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5453.52105.24
    Interest11.386.544.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1646.98100.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1646.98100.48
    Tax5.8612.6625.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3034.3275.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3034.3275.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.3034.3275.46
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.813.357.37
    Diluted EPS0.813.357.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.813.357.37
    Diluted EPS0.813.357.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited