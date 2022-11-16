Texmo Pipes Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.89 crore, down 20.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.89 crore in September 2022 down 20.39% from Rs. 129.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 97.13% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2022 down 45.49% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2021.

Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 59.95 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and 7.53% over the last 12 months.