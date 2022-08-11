English
    Texmo Pipes Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.28 crore, up 26.07% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.28 crore in June 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 128.72 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 87.36% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in June 2022 down 30.89% from Rs. 9.26 crore in June 2021.

    Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2021.

    Texmo Pipes shares closed at 66.70 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.39% over the last 12 months.

    Texmo Pipes and Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.28170.44128.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.28170.44128.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.89121.2488.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.7916.344.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.79-3.040.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.565.343.57
    Depreciation2.593.251.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0621.2622.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.616.067.51
    Other Income0.210.250.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.816.317.68
    Interest3.212.802.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.603.515.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.603.515.62
    Tax0.121.221.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.482.293.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.482.293.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.482.293.77
    Equity Share Capital29.2029.2029.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.781.29
    Diluted EPS0.160.781.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.781.29
    Diluted EPS0.160.781.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Texmo Pipes #Texmo Pipes and Products
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
