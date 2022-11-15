Technocraft Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.32 crore, up 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.32 crore in September 2022 up 7.79% from Rs. 441.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.99 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 64.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.89 crore in September 2022 up 7.22% from Rs. 101.56 crore in September 2021.

Technocraft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 26.28 in September 2021.