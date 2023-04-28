English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.38% from Rs. 9,318.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 676.70 crore in March 2023 down 34.81% from Rs. 1,038.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,123.00 crore in March 2023 down 20.02% from Rs. 1,404.10 crore in March 2022.

    Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.67 in March 2022.

    Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,003.15 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and -20.46% over the last 12 months.

    Tech Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,938.5010,987.609,318.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,938.5010,987.609,318.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,936.803,818.102,945.10
    Depreciation202.10105.20195.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies133.70----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,824.605,864.605,197.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax841.301,199.70981.20
    Other Income79.60368.60227.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax920.901,568.301,208.60
    Interest56.9058.5017.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax864.001,509.801,191.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax864.001,509.801,191.30
    Tax187.30305.40153.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities676.701,204.401,038.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period676.701,204.401,038.00
    Equity Share Capital487.10486.90485.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9312.3410.67
    Diluted EPS6.9012.2910.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.9312.3410.67
    Diluted EPS6.9012.2910.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am