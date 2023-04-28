Tech Mahindra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore, up 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,938.50 crore in March 2023 up 17.38% from Rs. 9,318.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 676.70 crore in March 2023 down 34.81% from Rs. 1,038.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,123.00 crore in March 2023 down 20.02% from Rs. 1,404.10 crore in March 2022.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.67 in March 2022.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,003.15 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and -20.46% over the last 12 months.