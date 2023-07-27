English
    Tech Mahindra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,697.20 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tech Mahindra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,697.20 crore in June 2023 up 7.35% from Rs. 9,965.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 559.50 crore in June 2023 down 36.58% from Rs. 882.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 987.60 crore in June 2023 down 27.22% from Rs. 1,356.90 crore in June 2022.

    Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.05 in June 2022.

    Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,143.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.

    Tech Mahindra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,697.2010,938.509,965.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,697.2010,938.509,965.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,921.903,936.803,286.90
    Depreciation204.70202.10186.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--133.70--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,988.705,824.605,439.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax581.90841.301,052.30
    Other Income201.0079.60118.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax782.90920.901,170.90
    Interest54.3056.9025.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax728.60864.001,145.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax728.60864.001,145.80
    Tax169.10187.30263.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities559.50676.70882.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period559.50676.70882.20
    Equity Share Capital487.40487.10486.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.726.939.05
    Diluted EPS5.716.909.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.726.939.05
    Diluted EPS5.716.909.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 27, 2023

