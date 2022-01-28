TD Power System Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.81 crore, up 6.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.81 crore in December 2021 up 6.69% from Rs. 168.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.54 crore in December 2021 down 7.04% from Rs. 21.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021 down 5.47% from Rs. 26.51 crore in December 2020.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.89 in December 2020.

TD Power System shares closed at 427.75 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 117.13% returns over the last 6 months and 222.71% over the last 12 months.