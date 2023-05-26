Tatia Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 39.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 39.57% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 275.11% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 up 278.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

Tatia Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Tatia Global shares closed at 1.10 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.56% returns over the last 6 months and -59.41% over the last 12 months.