    TataTeleservice Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.51 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:Net Sales at Rs 285.51 crore in June 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 266.48 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 301.18 crore in June 2023 down 2.06% from Rs. 295.10 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.84 crore in June 2023 up 6.81% from Rs. 120.63 crore in June 2022.TataTeleservice shares closed at 82.45 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.18% returns over the last 6 months and -27.20% over the last 12 months.
    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations285.51280.13266.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations285.51280.13266.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9816.8913.98
    Depreciation36.4731.8739.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.13130.71134.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.93100.6678.18
    Other Income2.441.052.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.37101.7180.78
    Interest393.55378.78375.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-301.18-277.07-295.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-301.18-277.07-295.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-301.18-277.07-295.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-301.18-277.07-295.10
    Equity Share Capital1,954.931,954.931,954.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-1.42-1.51
    Diluted EPS-1.54-1.42-1.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-1.42-1.51
    Diluted EPS-1.54-1.42-1.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

