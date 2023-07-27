TataTeleservice Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.51 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 285.51 280.13 266.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 285.51 280.13 266.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.98 16.89 13.98 Depreciation 36.47 31.87 39.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 143.13 130.71 134.47 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.93 100.66 78.18 Other Income 2.44 1.05 2.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.37 101.71 80.78 Interest 393.55 378.78 375.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -301.18 -277.07 -295.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -301.18 -277.07 -295.10 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -301.18 -277.07 -295.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -301.18 -277.07 -295.10 Equity Share Capital 1,954.93 1,954.93 1,954.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.54 -1.42 -1.51 Diluted EPS -1.54 -1.42 -1.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.54 -1.42 -1.51 Diluted EPS -1.54 -1.42 -1.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited