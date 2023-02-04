Tata Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,296.17 crore, up 146.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,296.17 crore in December 2022 up 146.65% from Rs. 2,147.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,504.34 crore in December 2022 up 2990.9% from Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,641.02 crore in December 2022 up 340.68% from Rs. 599.30 crore in December 2021.

Tata Power EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

