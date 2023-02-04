English
    Tata Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,296.17 crore, up 146.65% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Tata Power Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,296.17 crore in December 2022 up 146.65% from Rs. 2,147.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,504.34 crore in December 2022 up 2990.9% from Rs. 48.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,641.02 crore in December 2022 up 340.68% from Rs. 599.30 crore in December 2021.

    The Tata Power Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,296.174,552.152,147.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,296.174,552.152,147.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost181.16163.79158.66
    Depreciation288.65286.39147.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,204.244,192.311,444.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax622.12-90.34397.04
    Other Income1,730.251,151.0254.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,352.371,060.68451.98
    Interest538.81555.76365.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,813.56504.9286.77
    Exceptional Items199.851,023.7711.71
    P/L Before Tax2,013.411,528.6998.48
    Tax509.07328.4649.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,504.341,200.2348.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,504.341,200.2348.67
    Equity Share Capital319.56319.56319.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.703.750.15
    Diluted EPS4.703.750.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.703.760.15
    Diluted EPS4.703.750.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited