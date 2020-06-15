Tata Motors to report Q4 earnings today; here's what analysts are expecting

Tata Motors on June 15 is likely to report a big loss in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000 crore for the March quarter 2020, as COVID-19-led lockdown hit businesses.

The company had reported consolidated profit of Rs 1,117.5 crore in Q4FY19 and Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20.

Brokerages expect the company to report around 30 percent year-on-year decline in revenue and more than 50 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) with sharp contraction around 3 percent in margin.

"COVID-19 has put the brakes on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) product/market mix improvement, and there would be high uncertainty for JLR volumes, particularly in EU, UK, & US in first half of FY21, although China is making a comeback," said Motilal Oswal, adding India business is also to be hurt by operating deleverage.

Motilal Oswal expects March quarter consolidated loss at Rs 3,035.1 crore with 56 percent YoY decline in EBITDA and 350 bps contraction in margin.

According to Sharekhan, consolidated revenue is expected to decline by 33 percent YoY due to impact of COVID-19 on both Indian and JLR operations. "JLR's revenue is likely to decline by 27 percent YoY, while that of the Indian operations is expected to halve."

The stock has lost 43 percent of its value year-to-date and corrected 62 percent in March quarter itself.

Kotak Institutional Equities, which sees Tata Motors' quarterly loss at around Rs 2,667.3 crore, expects standalone revenues to decline by 39 percent YoY led by 30 percent YoY fall in volumes across segments to 1,35,000 units and 13 percent YoY decline in ASPs due to inferior product mix (higher mix of lower tonnage CVs) in Q4FY20.

"We expect JLR volumes to decline by 31 percent YoY to 1,05,000 units in Q4FY20. We expect revenues to decline by 26 percent YoY, broadly in line with volume decline in Q4FY20. We build in hedged forex loss of GBP150 million in our estimates for Q4FY20," said the brokerage.