Tata Motors Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77,000.89 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77,000.89 crore in December 2018 up 3.84% from Rs. 74,156.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26,992.54 crore in December 2018 down 2322.34% from Rs. 1,214.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,793.36 crore in December 2018 down 23.26% from Rs. 8,851.89 crore in December 2017.

Tata Motors shares closed at 178.50 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.46% over the last 12 months.