Tata Motors Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77,000.89 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76,264.69
|71,292.79
|74,156.07
|Other Operating Income
|736.20
|819.29
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77,000.89
|72,112.08
|74,156.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46,531.72
|44,506.79
|45,030.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4,806.08
|4,608.77
|4,224.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,148.35
|-3,156.84
|-1,972.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,508.95
|8,212.35
|7,576.27
|Depreciation
|6,439.25
|5,941.20
|5,570.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-4,954.87
|-5,148.12
|-4,541.10
|Other Expenses
|17,045.82
|16,831.44
|15,168.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-227.71
|316.49
|3,099.47
|Other Income
|581.82
|617.22
|181.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|354.11
|933.71
|3,281.10
|Interest
|1,568.48
|1,226.86
|1,247.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,214.37
|-293.15
|2,033.75
|Exceptional Items
|-28,014.03
|-530.29
|-4.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-29,228.40
|-823.44
|2,029.02
|Tax
|-2,405.18
|271.90
|1,067.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26,823.22
|-1,095.34
|961.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26,823.22
|-1,095.34
|961.42
|Minority Interest
|-31.74
|-39.31
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-137.58
|85.85
|253.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-26,992.54
|-1,048.80
|1,214.60
|Equity Share Capital
|679.22
|679.22
|679.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-79.49
|-3.09
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-79.49
|-3.09
|3.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-79.49
|-3.09
|3.51
|Diluted EPS
|-79.49
|-3.09
|3.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited