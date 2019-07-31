Tata Global Bev Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 968.82 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 968.82 crore in June 2019 up 6.63% from Rs. 908.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.10 crore in June 2019 down 28.17% from Rs. 147.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.29 crore in June 2019 down 18.32% from Rs. 226.85 crore in June 2018.

Tata Global Bev EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.35 in June 2018.

Tata Global Bev shares closed at 249.70 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.10% returns over the last 6 months and 3.10% over the last 12 months.