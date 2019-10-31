Tata Global Bev Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,834.06 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,834.06 crore in September 2019 up 4.16% from Rs. 1,760.87 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.74 crore in September 2019 down 18.85% from Rs. 169.73 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.94 crore in September 2019 up 9.48% from Rs. 237.44 crore in September 2018.

Tata Global Bev EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2018.

Tata Global Bev shares closed at 291.75 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.46% returns over the last 6 months and 28.35% over the last 12 months.