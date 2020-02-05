Tata Global Bev Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,961.90 crore, up 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,961.90 crore in December 2019 up 2.58% from Rs. 1,912.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.59 crore in December 2019 up 21.42% from Rs. 99.32 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.57 crore in December 2019 up 21.37% from Rs. 218.81 crore in December 2018.

Tata Global Bev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2018.

Tata Global Bev shares closed at 379.90 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.61% returns over the last 6 months and 90.09% over the last 12 months.