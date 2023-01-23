Tata Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,843.54 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,843.54 1,775.02 1,657.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,843.54 1,775.02 1,657.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 399.69 378.53 318.57 Depreciation 236.99 232.08 229.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 982.63 946.51 833.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 224.23 217.90 275.76 Other Income 75.32 66.24 47.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 299.55 284.14 323.07 Interest 21.31 22.97 22.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 278.24 261.17 300.77 Exceptional Items -- 46.74 -- P/L Before Tax 278.24 307.91 300.77 Tax 69.29 72.55 75.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 208.95 235.36 225.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 208.95 235.36 225.51 Equity Share Capital 285.00 285.00 285.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.33 8.26 7.91 Diluted EPS 7.33 8.26 7.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.33 8.26 7.91 Diluted EPS 7.33 8.26 7.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited