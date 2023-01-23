Tata Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,843.54 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:Net Sales at Rs 1,843.54 crore in December 2022 up 11.21% from Rs. 1,657.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.95 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 225.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 536.54 crore in December 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 553.04 crore in December 2021.
Tata Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in December 2021.
|Tata Comm shares closed at 1,346.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and 4.07% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,843.54
|1,775.02
|1,657.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,843.54
|1,775.02
|1,657.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|399.69
|378.53
|318.57
|Depreciation
|236.99
|232.08
|229.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|982.63
|946.51
|833.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|224.23
|217.90
|275.76
|Other Income
|75.32
|66.24
|47.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|299.55
|284.14
|323.07
|Interest
|21.31
|22.97
|22.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|278.24
|261.17
|300.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|46.74
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|278.24
|307.91
|300.77
|Tax
|69.29
|72.55
|75.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|208.95
|235.36
|225.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|208.95
|235.36
|225.51
|Equity Share Capital
|285.00
|285.00
|285.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|8.26
|7.91
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|8.26
|7.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.33
|8.26
|7.91
|Diluted EPS
|7.33
|8.26
|7.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited