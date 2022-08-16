Tarmat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore, down 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore in June 2022 down 22.87% from Rs. 52.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 up 18.43% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022 down 8.26% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2021.

Tarmat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2021.

Tarmat shares closed at 50.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months and -34.28% over the last 12 months.