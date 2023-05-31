Taparia Tools Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.88 crore, up 6.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.88 crore in March 2023 up 6.41% from Rs. 183.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2023 down 10.62% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2023 down 11.04% from Rs. 27.62 crore in March 2022.

Taparia Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 58.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 65.72 in March 2022.

Taparia Tools shares closed at 10.50 on March 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 12 months.