    Taparia Tools Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.88 crore, up 6.41% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taparia Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.88 crore in March 2023 up 6.41% from Rs. 183.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.83 crore in March 2023 down 10.62% from Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2023 down 11.04% from Rs. 27.62 crore in March 2022.

    Taparia Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 58.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 65.72 in March 2022.

    Taparia Tools shares closed at 10.50 on March 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 12 months.

    Taparia Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.88193.32183.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.88193.32183.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.5810.9911.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods80.0787.50111.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.7124.51-12.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.778.988.89
    Depreciation0.370.570.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.1236.3937.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2724.3926.64
    Other Income1.931.390.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2025.7827.20
    Interest0.040.100.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.1725.6827.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.1725.6827.18
    Tax6.336.397.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8319.2919.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8319.2919.95
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.7563.5665.72
    Diluted EPS58.7563.5665.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS58.7563.5665.72
    Diluted EPS58.7563.5665.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

