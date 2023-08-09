English
    Talbros Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.83 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.83 crore in June 2023 up 19.52% from Rs. 152.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2023 up 46.34% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.84 crore in June 2023 up 34.17% from Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2022.

    Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.64 in June 2022.

    Talbros Auto shares closed at 976.85 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.98% returns over the last 6 months and 85.77% over the last 12 months.

    Talbros Automotive Components
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.83174.95152.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.83174.95152.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.8892.2585.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.291.481.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.523.17-5.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.1417.5317.86
    Depreciation6.005.855.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6335.5934.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3619.0713.50
    Other Income2.491.921.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8420.9915.20
    Interest3.203.162.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6417.8312.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.6417.8312.93
    Tax4.674.543.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.9713.299.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.9713.299.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.443.592.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.4216.8811.90
    Equity Share Capital12.3512.3512.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1113.689.64
    Diluted EPS14.1113.689.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.1113.689.64
    Diluted EPS14.1113.689.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

