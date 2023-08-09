Talbros Auto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.83 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.83 crore in June 2023 up 19.52% from Rs. 152.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2023 up 46.34% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.84 crore in June 2023 up 34.17% from Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2022.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.64 in June 2022.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 976.85 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 100.98% returns over the last 6 months and 85.77% over the last 12 months.