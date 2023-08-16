Take Solutions Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore, down 69.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore in June 2023 down 69.85% from Rs. 57.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2023 up 79.81% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 154.82% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Take Solutions shares closed at 18.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.73% over the last 12 months.