    Take Solutions Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore, down 69.85% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.46 crore in June 2023 down 69.85% from Rs. 57.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2023 up 79.81% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 154.82% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

    Take Solutions shares closed at 18.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.73% over the last 12 months.

    Take Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4637.5457.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4637.5457.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.20----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.162.8725.91
    Depreciation2.284.305.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.3023.6734.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.476.70-8.80
    Other Income0.28-1.824.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.194.88-4.17
    Interest1.513.921.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.700.96-6.04
    Exceptional Items-0.36-7.14--
    P/L Before Tax-5.06-6.18-6.04
    Tax0.26-0.10-0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.32-6.08-5.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---49.89-20.82
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.32-55.96-26.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.32-55.96-26.35
    Equity Share Capital14.6214.6214.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-3.83-1.79
    Diluted EPS-0.36-3.83-1.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-3.83-1.79
    Diluted EPS-0.36-3.83-1.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 16, 2023

