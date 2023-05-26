English
    Synergy Green I Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synergy Green Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore in March 2023 up 3.62% from Rs. 82.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 up 78.76% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

    Synergy Green I EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

    Synergy Green I shares closed at 146.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.

    Synergy Green Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.1867.8182.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.1867.8182.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.2033.3235.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.14-4.86-2.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.226.156.31
    Depreciation3.093.023.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7926.8233.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.743.356.02
    Other Income0.150.090.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.903.436.28
    Interest3.314.152.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.59-0.713.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.59-0.713.62
    Tax1.160.011.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.43-0.721.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.43-0.721.92
    Equity Share Capital14.1314.1314.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.43-0.511.36
    Diluted EPS2.43-0.511.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.43-0.511.36
    Diluted EPS2.43-0.511.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

