Synergy Green I Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Synergy Green Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore in March 2023 up 3.62% from Rs. 82.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 up 78.76% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.
Synergy Green I EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.
Synergy Green I shares closed at 146.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.
|Synergy Green Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.18
|67.81
|82.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.18
|67.81
|82.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.20
|33.32
|35.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.14
|-4.86
|-2.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.22
|6.15
|6.31
|Depreciation
|3.09
|3.02
|3.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.79
|26.82
|33.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.74
|3.35
|6.02
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.09
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.90
|3.43
|6.28
|Interest
|3.31
|4.15
|2.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.59
|-0.71
|3.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.59
|-0.71
|3.62
|Tax
|1.16
|0.01
|1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.43
|-0.72
|1.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.43
|-0.72
|1.92
|Equity Share Capital
|14.13
|14.13
|14.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.43
|-0.51
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|2.43
|-0.51
|1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.43
|-0.51
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|2.43
|-0.51
|1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited