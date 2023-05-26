Synergy Green I Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore in March 2023 up 3.62% from Rs. 82.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 up 78.76% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2023 up 16.67% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

Synergy Green I EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

Synergy Green I shares closed at 146.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.58% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.