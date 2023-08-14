English
    Swelect Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.47 crore, up 76.43% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.47 crore in June 2023 up 76.43% from Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2023 up 796.68% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.94 crore in June 2023 up 249.6% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2022.

    Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 9.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

    Swelect Energy shares closed at 527.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.70% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.

    Swelect Energy Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.4750.2938.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.4750.2938.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.505.8523.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.1313.1313.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.7110.23-25.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.403.563.77
    Depreciation7.833.584.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3411.3818.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.562.560.32
    Other Income14.5512.312.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1114.873.19
    Interest3.507.225.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.617.65-2.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.617.65-2.06
    Tax0.280.39--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.337.27-2.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---1.41--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.335.86-2.06
    Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.453.86-1.36
    Diluted EPS9.453.86-1.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.453.86-1.36
    Diluted EPS9.453.86-1.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:33 am

