Swelect Energy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.47 crore, up 76.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.47 crore in June 2023 up 76.43% from Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2023 up 796.68% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.94 crore in June 2023 up 249.6% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2022.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 9.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 527.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.70% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.