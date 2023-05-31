Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,011.00 crore, down 39.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,011.00 crore in March 2023 down 39.32% from Rs. 1,666.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.27 crore in March 2023 up 80.71% from Rs. 307.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.55 crore in March 2023 up 298.57% from Rs. 17.45 crore in March 2022.
Suzlon Energy shares closed at 10.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.
|Suzlon Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|997.80
|910.77
|1,666.04
|Other Operating Income
|13.20
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,011.00
|910.77
|1,666.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|774.62
|513.86
|1,250.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.18
|182.75
|136.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.07
|62.79
|56.62
|Depreciation
|61.99
|40.12
|47.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.73
|154.64
|219.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.59
|-43.39
|-45.09
|Other Income
|45.15
|47.35
|14.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.56
|3.96
|-30.28
|Interest
|84.15
|92.20
|194.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-76.59
|-88.24
|-224.42
|Exceptional Items
|17.32
|--
|-82.87
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.27
|-88.24
|-307.29
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.27
|-88.24
|-307.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.27
|-88.24
|-307.29
|Equity Share Capital
|2,454.40
|2,254.62
|1,843.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited