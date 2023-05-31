Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,011.00 crore, down 39.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,011.00 crore in March 2023 down 39.32% from Rs. 1,666.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.27 crore in March 2023 up 80.71% from Rs. 307.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.55 crore in March 2023 up 298.57% from Rs. 17.45 crore in March 2022.

Suzlon Energy shares closed at 10.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.