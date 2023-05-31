English
    Suzlon Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,011.00 crore, down 39.32% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,011.00 crore in March 2023 down 39.32% from Rs. 1,666.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.27 crore in March 2023 up 80.71% from Rs. 307.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.55 crore in March 2023 up 298.57% from Rs. 17.45 crore in March 2022.

    Suzlon Energy shares closed at 10.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.71% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.

    Suzlon Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations997.80910.771,666.04
    Other Operating Income13.20----
    Total Income From Operations1,011.00910.771,666.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials774.62513.861,250.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.18182.75136.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost67.0762.7956.62
    Depreciation61.9940.1247.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.73154.64219.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.59-43.39-45.09
    Other Income45.1547.3514.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.563.96-30.28
    Interest84.1592.20194.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-76.59-88.24-224.42
    Exceptional Items17.32---82.87
    P/L Before Tax-59.27-88.24-307.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-59.27-88.24-307.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-59.27-88.24-307.29
    Equity Share Capital2,454.402,254.621,843.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.08-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.08-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.08-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.08-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023