Suyog Tele Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore, up 19.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.35 crore in March 2022 up 19.08% from Rs. 33.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022 up 631.53% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.13 crore in March 2022 up 48.02% from Rs. 19.68 crore in March 2021.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 6.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2021.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 380.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)